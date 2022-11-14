Raising Cane's restaurant
Photo by Tony Webster on Flickr

ONTARIO — There are at least 10 cities in the United States named "Ontario," and one Canadian province. Therefore, when discussing the city of Ontario on the internet, it is vitally important to confirm which "Ontario" one is referring to. 

This was the fatal flaw of the Raising Cane's Facebook page on Monday, when an 11-year-old post started gaining more recent traction: 

Old post
Raising Cane's Ontario
Ontario, Canada
Facebook posts

Tags