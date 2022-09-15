MANSFIELD -- With more than 50 years of experience in north central Ohio manufacturing, Jerry Miller has learned his colleagues “don’t like recognition.”
Miller still found it important to start a manufacturing hall of fame to add to the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum, which was launched last year.
Inspired by North Central State College’s Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame, Miller said he wanted to recognize the dedication local manufacturers have shown to the greater Mansfield area.
He added the 22 manufacturers from North Central State College’s Hall of Fame to his own and he added six members this year, Reid Carpenter, Glen Vinson, Millard Pryor, Denny Schroeder, Anton Gerich and Michael Byrne.
“Two of them are alive — Mike Byrne, 99, and Tony Gerich — still working at 83,” Miller said. “The other four are just as deserving.”
Even though most of the honorees and their families weren’t sure they wanted to be in the Manufacturing Hall of Fame, Miller said it was important to him to highlight Mansfield’s history.
The inductees were recognized at the annual NCOIM dinner Sept. 1 and received a personalized cutting board from Miller Fabricating and Welding.
Miller said he hopes this dinner and physical hall of fame will provide networking and education opportunities for young people interested in manufacturing.
The physical hall of fame, within the Ohio State Reformatory, will include a display in which Industrial Museum visitors can watch videos profiling each inductee. The videos were made by DRM Productions, run by Miller’s son, Jay.
The videos discuss how each inductee contributed to local manufacturing and to the city’s growth.
“Ahead of his time in economic development, Mr. Carpenter realized the importance of health care, quality of life and infrastructure in recruiting talent to the city,” Carpenter’s video noted. “Reid Carpenter’s influence touched nearly every facet of north central Ohio life.”
Miller said he is the sole researcher and decider of Hall of Fame nominees, but is open to suggestions and nominations from the community.
Though manufacturing jobs in Mansfield aren’t concentrated under large companies like Westinghouse and General Motors anymore, Miller said smaller local manufacturers are “desperate for employees.”
He aims to help connect manufacturing companies with prospective workers through events like the NCOIM dinner and educational activities.
To introduce young students to manufacturing, Miller said the Industrial Museum will incorporate hands-on activities in its space and in the Buckeye Imagination Museum.
“What we're trying to do is show the next generation of kids what exciting careers are available,” he said. “They can go in and figure out what they want to do (and) what they love — which is something I wish I would have had back when I was in school.”
The Schroeder family owns Black River Display Group, which volunteered to lead the project. Miller said he plans for the Manufacturing Hall of Fame to include collaboration with local companies.
He is not sure when the Hall of Fame will be completed, but said he is grateful to the “really crucial individuals that have helped from the beginning.”