idealelectricaerialview.png

Ideal Electric's factory is located at 330 E. 1st St. in Mansfield.

 Ideal Electric, Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Ideal Electric has expanded its customer base and strengthened company knowledge and security with the acquisition of tangible and intellectual property of three industry partners.

The Louis Allis Company and Beloit Power Systems will become Ideal Electric businesses. Ideal will own the motor and generator intellectual property of Fairbanks Morse Defense, a subsidiary of Colt Industries.

idealmansfieldinterior.jpeg

The interior floor of Ideal Electric in Mansfield

