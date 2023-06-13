Ohio's Jon Husted

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), has announced Ohio’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Workforce Strategy.

This is a strategic plan created to strengthen and build Ohio’s advanced manufacturing workforce, specific to electric vehicles. The strategy was developed in collaboration with industry partners, employers, education and training organizations, and community partners across Ohio to identify, and find solutions for, workforce gaps in the industry.

