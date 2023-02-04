FIT01.jpg

The new F.I.T. Chiropractic is located at 2012 August Drive in Ontario. The chiropractic center will operate on a subscription model in an effort to be affordable without insurance.

ONTARIO — Chiropractor Brian Ballitch often runs into health insurance barriers that he said prevent him from giving a patient the best possible care.

“Some insurance plans will say you get 12 adjustments a year regardless of what someone might need,” Ballitch said. “A lot of times, people’s deductibles are so high, they’re paying out of pocket anyway.”

