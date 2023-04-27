employme01.jpg

High school juniors and seniors talk to area employers about job and career opportunities in the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center April 27.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Students spent hours organizing, typing and practicing their presentations before Thursday morning. Not for a class project, but for a “reverse job fair.”

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development partnered with Richland County Ohio Means Jobs for the second-annual “EmployMEpalooza” held at the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center. 

EmployMEpalooza 2023

Tags