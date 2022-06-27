MANSFIELD — What started as an idea in Mark Hess’ garage in 1999 has turned into a company that leads the pack in In-Die Clinching.
It's a process only five companies across the world handle at an expertise level. As the only U.S. who completes the process, Hess Industries has shown the endless potential for small businesses.
Hess Industries started as a contract manufacturer of Tool & Die products – dies that cut metal into specific shapes used for all types of assemblies. Hess partnered with Hutchison Tool Sales in Chicago to later turn the initial tooling process into In-Die Tapping – where a metal is shaped and cut, and has holes tapped in it to eliminate a step in the manufacturing process.
This process, which Hess Industries redesigned in 2011, is unique across the glove.
Hess Industries proceeded to take the process one step further by introducing Clinch Solutions in 2019 – where clinch fasteners are transferred into the holes punched through the die to further eliminate a step in the manufacturing process. While it might sound simple, the timing and exactness of In-Die Clinching is hard to master, which explains why so few are proficient in the field.
Barrett Thomas, director of economic development for the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, first met Hess when Hess Industries was part of Braintree, a local technology and business incubator. When Hess Industries began to outgrow Braintree, Thomas helped the business find its current home on Sawyer Parkway.
Thomas said it’s been remarkable to watch Hess Industries innovate and progress so rapidly. Acknowledging Hess Industries’ dedicated 14-person staff, Thomas said Hess is the real reason behind the business’ success.
“(Hess Industries has) the best system,” Thomas said. “A little tiny company in a small city in a small state is the world leader (in In-Die Clinching) because Mark is just awesome … he’s going to be humble and he won’t say that, but it’s true.”
Partially due to the small staff, Hess Industries was able to keep its team fully intact throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – something few other businesses can say. Going beyond that, in the 23 years Hess Industries has been established, it has never laid off a single employee.
“Our team members are really family to us,” Hess said. “We don't look at just my family, we look at all of the families that are here and providing cash flow for them … we thought if we laid everyone off (during COVID-19), there would be hardship not only for us, but also with them.”
Hess credits his staff’s resilience for getting through the pandemic so successfully. The willingness to change allowed Hess Industries to come out as a “stronger company” on the other side.
In addition to the dedication of his employees, Hess said his team is always willing to evolve and think outside the box – concepts other businesses sometimes resist.
“We've seen so many tool shops go out of business because they just don't want to change,” Hess said. “Change is part of our DNA. We look for the latest technology that's out there and we embrace that technology.
“We have a team of employees here that really want to do better every day, and that makes a huge difference. But it's just the culture that we have, and it started with my wife and I 23 years ago,” he said.
“Not doing things just the same old way, but looking for different ways, innovative ways that make us different. That's one reason we don't call ourselves a tool shop, we call ourselves a technology center.”
Part of making a stronger company, Hess explained, is the flow of new thinking and innovation that comes through a four-year apprenticeship program Hess Industries began 20 years ago.
Hess Industries has had 12 apprentices over the years – most of which come from Madison Joint Vocational School (JVS) and Pioneer through precision machining classes.
Hess graduated from Pioneer back in 1986 and went through the same program that some of the apprentices do. As an advisory board member at Pioneer, Hess meets high school students at sophomore orientation and is able to build a relationship with them throughout their junior and senior years.
“(Students) come to us, and it's because we've invested in them,” Hess said. “We don't have a problem finding good quality students, and I don't say that like bragging or anything, it's just the culture that we have created here.
“Most people see what we're doing and want to be here.”
Last year, Hess hired two seniors the week school started. As they learned alongside more established employees, the students were able to run CNC machinery by themselves, including robotic cells that they helped build.
Hess found that pairing apprentices and employees has been a successful dynamic since his employees have years of training to pass on, but the apprentices bring new ideas to push the employees to think differently.
Hess has two apprentices, Colt Landis and Kam Vanderpool. Both are working to feed parts into a robotics machine that produces parts for a lawnmower company.
Landis, 18, said he’s enjoyed his time at Hess Industries so far, and could see himself having a future with the company.
When apprentices finish the four-year program, they are about halfway through a mechanical engineering degree. If the apprentices want to continue, Hess offers an education assistance program where a students’ books, tuition and supplies are paid for, so the additional schooling is at no additional cost to the student.
Hess takes pride in giving opportunities to younger generations, as Mansfield legend Richard (Dick) Taylor of Taylor Metal Products once did for him.
“I'm a mechanical engineer myself, and I got that opportunity from Dick Taylor 35 years ago,” Hess said.
“My gift to Dick was to pay it forward in the apprenticeship program, and so we've given 12 people the opportunity that I received.”
Similar to Taylor Metal Products, Hess Industries also heavily revolves around family. Hess began his business with his wife, Pam, 23 years ago, and now two of his three children are also involved.
Hess said that looking back, it’s easy to say that starting a brand-new business was a good decision, but when it was a bit of a gamble, he is grateful to have a partner who was so willing to go all in with him.
“My wife is a big part of Hess Industries,” Hess said. “When we first started, we basically sold our home and about every bit of equity we had went into the business. She spent a lot of time and effort helping me grow, and continues to be that strong member.
“(Hess Industries) was always my dream, and I always felt like I had to start it,” he said. “We've been married for 35 years, and she was always there every step of the way, very willing to give up a lot to throw everything into an idea that may or may not work.”
When Hess industries started, Hess’ oldest son, Ryan, was almost 6 years old. After growing up alongside the business, then leaving the nest for an apprenticeship, he’s made his way to become a co-owner alongside his dad.
Hess’ daughter, Ashley, is a stay-at-home mom, but manages the business’ website and has taken on all of the marketing initiatives.
Hess said he’s proud to have so much of his family involved in the business. Not by chance, however — the dynamic is something Hess has worked hard to build.
“Family always comes first,” Hess said.
“That goes for not only our family, but also the families of the people that work here. If somebody has a play that they need to go to, or coaching softball or football, we always do that first.
"We've worked hard to build that culture within our family and for everyone else as well.”
Above all, Hess credits his faith for the success and growth his business has seen over the years.
“God just really provided for us in a way that I can't even explain,” Hess said.