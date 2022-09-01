Property managers offer a variety of services that are intended to help landlords run their rentals smoothly and efficiently.
However, not every landlord can tell if they're in too deep or when they need help.
If you're unsure whether to reach out to a professional, here's how to determine when it's time to hire a property manager.
You own more than one unit
While not every landlord that owns more than one unit needs a property manager, you may want to start looking into getting some help if you're struggling to juggle all your property.
Many landlords also have full-time day jobs, which makes managing more than one property or unit even more difficult. With too many priorities, it can be hard to divide all your attention to where it needs to be.
A property manager can help you take care of the little things while you continue to live your everyday life.
You own a unit out of state
For landlords that own units that are far away from where they live, it can be difficult to give your property the attention it needs. This is especially so if you don't have the right local connections to get things like maintenance and landscaping services.
Property managers have all the local connections you need to maintain your property. In addition, they can give your tenants the face-to-face attention to make sure everything is running smoothly while you’re away.
You're having trouble handling the basics
There's a lot that goes into being a landlord and you have to be multi-talented to successfully run rentals. If you're struggling to market, collect rent, maintain the property or any other essential tasks your unit needs, it's probably time to call in a property manager.
Property managers have a lot of experience in the realm of all things landlord.
Typically, you can pick and choose the services you need the most help with so you can get the best assistance tailored to your needs.
You're struggling to avoid legal trouble
For some landlords, keeping track of all the federal, state and local laws can be confusing, and it may get you into some legal trouble, especially if you're just starting out as a landlord.
Some of the most common legal mistakes landlords make are things like misusing a security deposit, asking illegal interview questions, and not meeting state and local housing codes.
While you can remedy these things, you need to know about them first, which requires a lot and time and research.