Heather Stover

MANSFIELD -- Sluss Realty has announced it is adding one of the area's most highly-regarded and top-producing agents to its team: Heather Stover.

“We are extremely excited to have Heather on board,” said broker Grant Sluss. “She is someone we have admired for a long time, and is one of the most-respected agents in the area. She’s really going to be an incredible asset to us here at Sluss Realty.”