MANSFIELD — Trisha Tenpenny-Wagner, Realtor, is a proud Shelby and Richland county native who loves helping people with their real estate needs.
She graduated from Shelby High School in 2003, receiving an associate’s degree in Business Administration from NCSC in 2006 and a bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication from Franklin University in 2008.
“My passion for real estate started years before I received my license. I would continually find myself searching the web for properties just for fun,” Wagner said. “When we renovated our first house in 2009-2010, I knew this was a career I had to pursue.”
As the daughter and daughter-in-law of local business owners, Wagner lives out her belief that it is important to stay involved with the local community.
She has been married to her husband Joe for 13 years.
“We have four children who keep me very active in the community, Wagner said, “and through community I keep in touch with my clients and their needs.”
Wagner comes back to Haring Realty after 10-plus years of customer service experience, with over half of those years spent in the banking industry.
“Her vast knowledge in banking and finance makes her an all around expert in her field,” remarked Adam Gongwer, Marketing Manager for Haring Realty. “Year after year, Trisha has been a multi-million dollar agent since she started selling real estate in 2017.”
“I look forward to helping people buy and sell their homes as well as expanding my knowledge of the real estate industry,” she said. “I want to ensure that I am reaching the needs of all current and potential clients, and can guarantee the quality of the service my clients are getting.”
She recognizes the foundation of her real estate business is based on quality, ethical service standards, strong communication and putting all clients' needs as top priority. Trisha works in Richland and all surrounding counties as a full time real estate sales associate assisting buyers and sellers.
