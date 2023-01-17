Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Vanda Lacey
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty is excited to announce the most recent addition to their team of professionals, Vanda Lacey.
She grew up in Crestline and graduated from Colonel Crawford High School.
“I worked as an STNA in health care for several years,” Vanda said. “I later worked as an educational aide in a classroom for children with special needs.”
Vanda became very passionate about children who have special needs after her third daughter was born with Downs Syndrome.
“She has been a blessing to our whole family," Lacey said. "My love for helping people has been truly rewarding!”
Residing in Willard, she feels blessed with a loving husband, three beautiful daughters, a beautiful stepdaughter, an amazing son, and several grandbabies.
When asked about her favorite hobbies, Vanda replied, “Traveling, reading, helping my husband and brother on their flip houses, and leading praise and worship at church.”
Vanda expressed her passion is her family.
“Spending time with my family makes me happy. Game nights, holiday gatherings, vacations, and just being together are extremely important to me.” she said.
Her first true love is God, Vanda shared.
“I value my time with Him (and my coffee) every morning.”
Vanda explained why she was interested in getting into real estate.
“I love meeting new people and being on the move. Finally, the opportunity came for me to pursue that interest, and I am very excited. I feel blessed to be a part of the Haring Realty family.”
