MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson.
Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
“GO FALCONS!!” she yelled.
“I’ve had the privilege of working in many great cities including Elyria, Lorain, Norwalk, Oberlin, Fremont, Ashland, Port Clinton, Sandusky, Tiffin, Ontario and Oxford,” Amanda explained. “I most recently left my career in retail after 20 years to completely start over in a profession that has always been a hobby of mine. I’ve been fortunate to meet many, many great people.”
When asked about what she enjoys, Amanda remarked, “I enjoy spending time with my family, playing with the dogs, any water activity, sailing, fishing, and anything in the snow! I have a wonderful 20 year old daughter, Lexi, whose smile lights up every room she walks into.”
Commenting on why she chose Haring Realty, “I remember seeing those blue Haring Realty signs in yards thinking, I’m going to do that someday.” Amanda continued, “I want to work for an agency that is professional and truly cares about the needs of their clients.”
“I will strive to provide the best care that people deserve by listening to each individual’s needs, clear communication and honest feedback,” she said.