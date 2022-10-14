MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Tyler Amos.
A lifelong resident of Mansfield and graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, Amos earned an Associate Degree from The Ohio State University.
When asked what his favorite organizations in Richland County are, Tyler said, “I have worked directly with some amazing groups including 33 Forever and The Humane Society of Richland County.
“For me, the best feeling in the world is being able to say that I made a positive impact on others by supporting important causes and giving back!”
In his spare time, Amos is an avid runner and recently began volunteer coaching with Madison’s middle and high school cross country teams.
“I am also a major Cleveland sports fan, especially the Browns & Cavs,” he remarked. “Some of my other passions are cooking, music, and spending time outdoors.”
Recalling his business motivations, Tyler said "I hold the values of integrity and service close to my heart. I believe very strongly in helping my clients make decisions that are best for THEM, not MYSELF. At Haring Realty, I am able to be the best version of myself both professionally and personally.
“I am someone who has always valued being of service to others and working to support/improve the community.”