MANSFIELD -- Thanks to the communities’ support, Mansfield’s Visual Bucket List Foundation was officially awarded a $10,000 donation from Hamilton Insurance Group.
The Visual Bucket List Foundation is a local organization dedicated to providing children who face the onset of severe visual impairment or complete loss of vision with the opportunity to create lasting visual memories.
The $10,000 donation will help provide an additional wish to a child losing their vision. The VBLF creates personalized, VIP experiences for children losing their vision so they will have a lasting visual memory to color their minds.
VBLF has sent children on a dinosaur dig in South Dakota, to a meet and greet with the Navy's Blue Angels in Florida, on a private plane to view Christmas lights from the sky, and on a VIP trip to Disneyworld.
Chirstine Myers, CFO of Hamilton Insurance Group, originally received a $5,000 donation for Vision Bucket List Foundation thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards.
A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/Hamilton-Insurance-Group, where Hamilton Insurance Group had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.
Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Vision Bucket List Foundation.
Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award and Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents.
Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with a photo of a project they participated in.
