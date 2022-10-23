farmtoface

Gravity Ohio hosted a "Farm to Face" event with the North End Community Improvement Collaborative. Dan Lew founded Gravity Ohio to uplift arts and intersectionality in Richland County.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Growing up in Mansfield, Dan Lew saw the city’s beauty and shortcomings. 

Lew said his mother instilled a good work ethic in him from a young age and he learned the importance of philanthropy from her. 

Tags