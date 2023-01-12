toyota01.jpg

Graham Auto Mall owners Bryan and Clay Graham hold a 50th anniversary crystal from Toyota with Dave Fournier and Ken Williams. 

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Clay Graham was 17 when his father opened a Chevrolet dealership in Mansfield in 1972.

“I certainly remember when my father purchased the dealership well,” Graham said. “Then Toyota approached him, as they did a lot of Chevrolet dealers back then, and made it easy for him to carry their product.”

