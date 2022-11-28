grind01

Jessica Backensto opened Pump & Grind Nov. 14. The gourmet coffee shop also incorporates her love of music.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jessica Backensto greets each customer with a smile. She invites old and new friends to make themselves at home at the coffee bar or in her coffee shop’s lounge.

Backensto owns Pump & Grind at 1290 Park Ave. East and has been a DJ for 18 years as the owner of All Occasions DJ. 

