Gorman Rupp building

The Gorman-Rupp Company is located at 600 S. Airport Road in Mansfield.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable Sept. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record Aug. 15, 2022.

This will mark the 290th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Scott A. King

Scott A. King has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Gorman-Rupp. He will take over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2022.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags