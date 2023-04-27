Gorman Rupp building

The Gorman-Rupp Company is located at 600 S. Airport Road in Mansfield.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $160.5 million compared to net sales of $102.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 57.1% or $58.3 million.

