Gorman Rupp building

The Gorman-Rupp Company is located at 600 S. Airport Road in Mansfield.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MANSFIELD --  The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share on the common shares of the Company, payable Dec. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record Nov. 15, 2022.

The cash dividend will represent a 2.9% increase over the $0.17 dividend per share paid in the previous quarter.

Tags