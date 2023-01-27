Jay Industries traces its heritage to 1917 when Glenn Taylor formed the Taylor Dise Company — a company producing radiant gas heaters. That beginning led to the formation of Taylor Metal Products in 1928.
In 1968, Dick Taylor, Glenn’s son, created Jay Plastics — an injection molding division. The next twenty years provided continued growth, in 1989 became a separate entity, and developed into a multi-faceted business led by Dick’s son, Rick. The organization officially became known as Jay Industries in 1995.
The company remains family owned and has continued to show growth in areas such as automotive, lawn and garden, agricultural, and other OEM Markets. As a vertically integrated metals manufacturer, Jay Industries has a unique ability to control the manufacturing process from the raw materials to the finished product while always maintaining superior quality standards and aggressive market pricing.
January 2017 marked another major milestone for Rick Taylor. His original company, Jay Plastics, was purchased by Nanogate AG. While setting up provisions to ensure the employment of his current staff at Jay Plastics, Rick continues to lead the company through the transition of ownership.
Rick and his wife Carol, recently opened Hudson & Essex in downtown Mansfield. It combines a Deli & Fresh Market, with Fine Dining on the Main Floor. Outside dining & entertainment on the Patio. Cypress Hill Winery in the lower level, and soon the Old Brewery Cellars.
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 15, 2023.
This will mark the 292nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by The Gorman-Rupp Company.
Other action taken by the Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company was the announcement of the annual meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held Thursday, April 27, 2023, and the related establishment of the close of business on Feb. 27, 2023 as the record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.
The meeting will be in a virtual format only via webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Rick R. Taylor has notified the company that he will not stand for re-election as a Director at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, when his term will expire. Taylor, 75, has served as a Director of the Company since 2003.
About The Gorman-Rupp Company
Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.