Scott King president, COO of Gorman-Rupp
Buy Now

Scott King was appointed the president and chief operating officer for Gorman-Rupp Company in January 2021.

 By Peng Chen, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

“2022 was an historic year for Gorman-Rupp as we celebrated our 50th consecutive year of increased dividends, completed the largest acquisition in Company history by acquiring Fill-Rite, and reached $500 million in annual sales for the first time," said Scott A. King, President and CEO of Gorman-Rupp. 

Tags