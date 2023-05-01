MANSFIELD -- Charmaine R. Riggins was elected to the Board of Directors last week at the Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) annual meeting of the shareholders on April 27.
The 50-year-old Riggins is the Chief Executive Officer of Loparex, LLC Company, a global company that designs, manufactures and sells release film liners. Riggins joined Loparex in April 2021 as Chief Talent and Culture Officer and was named CEO in January 2022.
“We are delighted that Charmaine is joining our Board of Directors," said Ann Harlan, Lead Independent Director of the Gorman-Rupp Board. "She brings vast cross-functional, cross-industry, and leadership experience that will add important insight to our Board discussions and decisions.
Prior to joining Loparex, Riggins was employed by LORD Corporation, a Parker Hannifin Company (NYSE:PH) subsidiary, from 1995 to 2021, in various executive business management, technology, finance, sales, operations, customer engagement, business development, strategy, marketing, human resources and compliance roles.
Riggins will join both the Compensation Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committees of the Board of Directors.
As previously announced, Rick R. Taylor notified the company this past January that he would not stand for re-election as a Director at Gorman-Rupp’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Taylor has served as a Director of the Company since 2003.
“In addition to welcoming Charmaine, we also want to thank Rick for his 20 years of service as a Director on our Board," Harlan said. "During his tenure, Rick has provided tremendous leadership and great expertise, including service in Board leadership roles.
"We appreciate the many significant contributions he has made to the Board and the Company over the years.”
About The Gorman-Rupp Company
Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.