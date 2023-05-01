Charmaine R. Riggins

MANSFIELD -- Charmaine R. Riggins was elected to the Board of Directors last week at the Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) annual meeting of the shareholders on April 27.

The 50-year-old Riggins is the Chief Executive Officer of Loparex, LLC Company, a global company that designs, manufactures and sells release film liners. Riggins joined Loparex in April 2021 as Chief Talent and Culture Officer and was named CEO in January 2022.

