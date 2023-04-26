cctv truck

MANSFIELD -- K.E. McCartney & Associates, Inc. (KEM), a locally owned full-service civil engineering firm offers a variety of services including Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) and Water/Wastewater Services. Working mainly with municipalities, these two services provide surrounding communities with the right knowledge to ensure wastewater is moving correctly through their sewers.

Matt Witter

Director of Water/Wastewater Utility Services, Matt Witter
Phil Lewis

Director of Water/Wastewater Treatment Services, Phil Lewis

 
sses diagram

A SSES diagram underneath a house. 