MANSFIELD -- K.E. McCartney & Associates, Inc. (KEM), a locally owned full-service civil engineering firm offers a variety of services including Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) and Water/Wastewater Services. Working mainly with municipalities, these two services provide surrounding communities with the right knowledge to ensure wastewater is moving correctly through their sewers.
Director of Water/Wastewater Utility Services Matt Witter has been with the company for 11 years, being a part of the growth in the department, including the quantity of flow meters. Flow meters record the amount of flow going through a sewer at any given time by using levels and velocities, explained Witter.
“One goal when I came here was to expand the use of flowmeters,” he said.
When Witter started with the company, KEM only had 10 flowmeters, now they have 55.
The flow meters can help us understand large fluctuations from normal flow to wet weather flow. The information from the flow meters helps KEM quickly recognize a problem and decide how to fix it as fast and cost-effective as possible.
To complement the data gathered from the flow meters, the company also employs smoke testing. This service involves blowing smoke into pipes to search for direct sources of stormwater into sanitary sewers.
KEM also uses a small camera on wheels that moves in all four directions with the help of a team in the CCTV truck, gathering information on underground pipes.
Phil Lewis has been with KEM for almost 8 years and serves as the Director of Water/Wastewater Treatment Services.
“All cameras have locators in them where they can pick up an exact location if there's an issue so workers can more easily find it to make repairs. It shows up as a point on a map,” Lewis said
The data received from flow meters, smoke testing, and CCTV footage is entered into Geographic Information Systems (GIS), which helps KEM to collect and share data efficiently. With GIS, the company can put public assets into systems and pull up the data whenever it is needed.
“It’s a great way to collect and share information, the data will never be lost,” Witter said.
Witter and Lewis are responsible for reviewing this information and deciding the best form of action moving forward.
These steps are essential for many reasons that pertain to the community, as simple as ensuring sewers have capacity for wastewater from new developments.
KEM recently won the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Award for their work on the Butler Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant where they combined five area plants into one.
“This helped to clean up the Clear Fork River because there were three failing treatment plants in the area discharging into the river, it was a really great project for the community.”
To try and help acknowledge and answer the community’s questions during this large project, the firm created monthly update fliers informing the public about the progress made and the estimated completion date.
For Witter, the combination of challenge and togetherness makes KEM the ideal place to have a career. “It’s a small locally owned firm that definitely has a family feel,” he said. “From a technical point, it’s all about solving problems, we like to solve problems.”
For Lewis, he enjoys being a part of a company where he can create results and have fun while doing it.
“I enjoy all facets of water and wastewater treatment. It’s really rewarding for me, seeing something from starting on paper to a finished construction project,” he said. “From a personal standpoint, this is a really tight knit group here. Really family oriented and the owners ensure we always put family first.”
