SHELBY -- Abbi Burkhart and Allison Teglovic were bakers before they were businesswomen.
Now, one year into their work as co-owners of Marigold Bakery, they have found a way to unite their love for both.
The young entrepreneurs, now 25 and 21, respectively, grew their love for baking as children growing up at home in with their mom, Lori Teglovic.
The two launched their downtown Shelby storefront business in the fall of 2022, a thus far success they attribute to strong community support.
“We’re very happy with how the community has supported us,” Burkhart said. “We have (support from people in) communities from all over this area of Ohio, but Shelby has really shown out for us.”
The bakery opened its doors for business at 67 W. Main St. just over nine months ago on Oct. 1.
A childhood dream come true, the sisters had long aspired to open a business in which they could operate together.
Two of six siblings, five girls and one boy, the sisters grew up in a household that baked frequently.
“It was kind of always the dream that us girls would own a bakery,” Burkhart said.
When the opportunity and space presented itself, Burkhart and Teglovic decided it was time to pursue that dream.
“The space came open and we thought it was a great opportunity, so we jumped on that,” said Burkhart.
Burkhart earned her college degree in marketing, with hopes of one day opening a bakery.
That day just came a bit sooner than Burkhart and Teglovic expected. As the doors swung open for the first time, Burkhart was 24 and Teglovic 20.
“It’s different, to open a bakery so young and the challenges that come with that, but we’ve been able to navigate them really well,” Burkhart said.
Cut-out cookies have been a huge hit for the bakery, constantly changing with the seasons and holidays.
With Bicycle Days upcoming, the bakery case currently features bicycle-shaped cookies along with a variety of patriotic colored cut-outs. Customers may also place custom orders for a variety of events or occasions.
Beyond cut-out cookies, customers can also enjoy a variety of other pastries and treats such as specialty cookies, donuts, bundt cakes, cinnamon rolls, scones, brownies, muffins and more.
Also offered are several hot and cold beverage options, including drip and specialty coffees, cold brew prepared in-house, tea, hot chocolate and lemonade.
The bakery opened as a large revitalization project continued in the downtown area near Main Street, led by the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Shelby.
“It’s been really cool to be part of the whole transformation,” Burkhart said.
Nine months in, goals and aspirations remain. One specific goal is to always have an updated bakery case, including different pastries the sisters create.
“We always try to add new things that people like, (noting) what takes and what doesn’t,” Burkhart said, adding the bakery will soon add ice cream sandwiches made with in-house cookies to the menu.
Burkhart uses her college-marketing skill, as well, using social media to help generate attention for the business and to remain active and engaged with the community and their customers.
Burkhart mentioned using online polls to acquire feedback, as well as asking for what new items customers would like to see.
Burkhart reflected on the transition from working as an employee to becoming an employer.
“I worked at a small community college, before so I had to report to a lot of people. Now it’s just us,” Burkhart said.
The two sisters are the only designated full-time employees. They do credit their siblings who help out once in a while, but more often than not, the two sisters are the only ones running the show.
“It’s been really cool to just have the two of us here and come up with our own ideas,” Burkhart said. “It’s been overwhelming to see how much the community has supported us.”
Operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To find out more, visit Marigold Bakery on Facebook.
(Do you own and operate a small, start-up business in Shelby or northern Richland County? We would love to hear from you. E-mail Hayden Gray at Hayden@RichlandSource.com and share your story.)