Tiffany Kibler and Chriztine Campbell smile in the newly opened Fresh Grounds Coffee House. The coffee shop is located in Ontario about a mile east of the Richland Mall.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Chriztine Campbell has wanted to own her own coffee shop since she was a student at Mount Gilead High School.

She worked at Starbucks as a Wright State University student, and said she later learned the ins and outs of running a coffee shop as a barista at Relax, It’s Just Coffee.

