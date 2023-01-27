Campbell is the co-owner of Fresh Grounds Coffee House in Ontario, a new business she is opening with Tiffany Kibler, owner of Hello Gorgeous Hair Salon.
After discussing the idea with each other last February, Kibler said Fresh Grounds underwent seven months of construction and remodeling to transform what used to be half of her hair studio.
“I bought this plaza last summer and made a decision to condense the salon down, and that’s what sparked the idea to have a coffee shop out here,” Kibler said.
Kibler has three sons, one of whom is gluten-free. She said she wanted to provide food at Fresh Grounds that can be easily adapted to dietary needs.
Fresh Grounds will offer sprouted oats and loaded toasts for breakfast. The toasts can be ordered on sourdough or gluten-free bread with avocado, hummus or nut butter, and additional toppings.
For lunch, Fresh Grounds will serve salads in addition to loaded toasts.
“My 9-year-old son, Grayson, is gluten-free and it’s really hard to find an option for him, for breakfast especially, so that was part of our inspiration for our menu here,” Kibler said.
Kibler said she will oversee the food menu at Fresh Grounds, while Campbell is in charge of the coffee.
Fresh Grounds carries its own house blend of coffee beans. Campbell makes the shop’s flavor syrups from scratch using water, cane sugar and natural flavor extracts. Sugar-free syrups are made with monk fruit.
“That’s why we’re fresh grounds, because we want everything fresh, natural and clean,” Campbell said.
Fresh Grounds will focus on crafting each order with care, Campbell said.
“We’re not necessarily worried about serving 12 customers in five minutes,” she said. “We really care about the craft of the beverage.”
Campbell said she and Kibler talked with Relax, It’s Just Coffee owner Paul Kemerling throughout the process of opening Fresh Grounds.
“He has been helping me and encouraging me since day one of Fresh Grounds when it was just on paper,” she said. “He has never hesitated to answer any questions or concerns I have.”
Kibler said she and Campbell have been training their seven staff members before the grand opening scheduled for Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.
“We know we have a lot to learn, but we’re excited for the journey,” she said.
Located about a mile east from the Richland Mall, Kibler said she expects Fresh Grounds to draw some lunch traffic from people taking a break in the middle of a shopping day.
The coffee shop includes a table that belonged to Kibler’s great-grandmother and one built by her husband. Campbell’s father designed the shop’s logo and her husband, Jake, made a steel emblem with the logo.
Kibler said she wants Fresh Grounds to be a welcoming and relaxing space. The shop features a “chill room” with computer chargers and no music for people who need to work or study in silence.
“We wanted the vibe in here to match what we’re serving to our customers,” she said.
Kibler said she wants to add outdoor seating and possibly host live music events.
Fresh Grounds serves a variety of coffee drinks, as well as bubble tea, hot chocolate and herbal teas.
The shop is located at 1621 W. 4th St. in the same plaza as the Hello Gorgeous Hair Studio. It is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Fresh Grounds can be reached at 567-560-2038 and on Facebook.
The grand opening celebration, which will include a ribbon cutting with members of the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce board, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.