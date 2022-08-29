plasma01

Tyler Robinson, center director for Freedom Plasma in Mansfield, cuts the ribbon at Freedom Plasma's 1009 Park Ave. West location. Robinson joined Freedom Plasma in November 2021.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Tyler Robinson professionally entered the life-saving business of donating plasma after he donated plasma.

“I saw an opportunity for employment as an entry-level donor support tech and I worked my way up off the donor floor and ended up leaving the company I was working for previously,” he said. “Now I’m trying to pick up where I left off.”

Two rows of donation chairs sit inside Freedom Plasma after the Aug. 29 ribbon cutting.

