MANSFIELD -- Tyler Robinson professionally entered the life-saving business of donating plasma after he donated plasma.
“I saw an opportunity for employment as an entry-level donor support tech and I worked my way up off the donor floor and ended up leaving the company I was working for previously,” he said. “Now I’m trying to pick up where I left off.”
Robinson is the center director for the new Freedom Plasma location at the intersection of Park Avenue West and Trimble Road. Freedom Plasma celebrated its new business with a ribbon cutting on Monday at the former Rite Aid building.
Jodie Perry, president and CEO of Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development, said she's excited to welcome Freedom Plasma to Mansfield.
“A lot of folks in town have been watching all of the changes happening in this building,” Perry said.
Freedom Plasma has more than 20 donation chairs and six kiosks inside its property to complete required questionnaires for donors. Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 65 and weigh at least 110 pounds, as well as pass a medical exam and vital check-in.
Robinson said the physical donation process takes about 45 minutes. While people are able to book appointments online or by phone, Robinson said Freedom Plasma also has daily walk-in availability from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Each new donor must bring a state-issued ID, utility bill from within the past month and social security card. Freedom Plasma has a program for new donors in which they can make up to $475 across their first four appointments.
“The process is relatively easy,” Robinson said. “Probably the worst part is the initial stick and after that, it’s pretty much smooth sailing.
"It shouldn’t hurt any worse than getting your ears pierced.”
After the first four donations, Robinson said the pay rates decrease to between $50 to $70 each appointment depending on how frequently a person donates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations state people should not donate plasma more than once every two days and more than twice in a week.
Robinson said Freedom Plasma currently has about 14 employees, but he wants to hire at least 15 more people as donor technicians, product specialists and leadership.
“We’re happy to be here, we’re looking for other candidates to hire and we’re always looking to take in new donors,” he said.