Lori Cope cuts a ribbon with her family members elected officials to celebrate opening her new driving school April 10. Safety First Driving Academy is located at 305 E. Main St. in Lexington.

LEXINGTON — Lori and Harold Cope have devoted much of their work toward community safety.

That was the goal when the former Mansfield safety service director opened a Lexington driving school Monday that is currently accepting enrollments.

