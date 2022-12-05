The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has named Jeffrey K. Urban its interim President & CEO effective November 21, 2022.
Mr. Urban, having served as a Senior Vice President with the First Federal Community Bank for the past 19 years, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for the organization. He succeeds Bradley Murtiff who resigned.
“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Mr. Urban’s caliber to guide the Bank in the interim while continuing to achieve the goals set forth in the strategic plan,” said board chair, Dawn Ratliff. “Jeff possesses the qualifications and expertise to build upon the foundation already laid.” Prior to joining First Federal Community Bank 19 years ago, Mr. Urban has held executive positions at other financial institutions throughout the state of Ohio as well as serving as Chairman, President, and CEO of Bank One in Mansfield. Mr. Urban has 18 1⁄2 years of previous experience as a CEO with an affiliate of Huntington Bank in Woodville, Ohio, as well as three affiliates of Bank One in Circleville, Coshocton and Mansfield as noted above.
Mr. Urban earned a Masters degree in public administration and finance and a BA degree in public administration and economics from Ohio University.
“I could not be more grateful to accept the position as interim President/CEO to this well-established and well-loved organization that consists of an extremely talented team and long history of success,” says Mr. Urban. “My goal in leading this organization is to build on the achievements we have already had and move aggressively forward. First Federal Community Bank will not only maintain its high level of standards in philanthropy but will continue to expand upon our impact in north central Ohio.”