FFCB

The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has named Jeffrey K. Urban its interim President & CEO effective November 21, 2022.

Mr. Urban, having served as a Senior Vice President with the First Federal Community Bank for the past 19 years, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for the organization. He succeeds Bradley Murtiff who resigned.

Tags