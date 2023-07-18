mansfieldteorangeday2022.jpg

The TE Connectivity team in Mansfield is pictured on Orange Day 2022 which celebrates TE's culture across the globe.

 TE Connectivity, Photo Provided

MANSFIELD -- TE Connectivity was honored with a global award on July 11 for its commitment to sustaining excellence and upholding a creative company culture.

The manufacturing company is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland with more than 150 employees in Mansfield. TE specializes in power connectors and sensors used in aerospace, transportation, medical and defense equipment.

Pictured is an example of a relay made by TE Connectivity. Airplane relays process the electrical current on a plane, similar to the main circuit breaker in a home. 

