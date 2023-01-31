CNG/C3

Progress Industries, a Mansfield-based industrial center employing individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, has been serving manufacturers in the Richland County area for 57 years. Progress Industries’ largest customer is manufacturer Charter Next Generation, Inc. (CNG). CNG is North America’s leading independent producer of high-performance, sustainable films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company’s quality and expertise are unsurpassed.Together, these two organizations share a common goal to provide critical jobs to the community.

Progress Industries opened in 1964, dedicated to providing employment opportunities in an industrial workshop environment. Progress Industries, now a part of Catalyst Life Services, has become an essential piece in the manufacturing process for many local businesses. Employing between 30 to 50 individuals at a time, Progress Industries functions primarily as a transitional place of employment for many.

