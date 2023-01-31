Progress Industries, a Mansfield-based industrial center employing individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, has been serving manufacturers in the Richland County area for 57 years. Progress Industries’ largest customer is manufacturer Charter Next Generation, Inc. (CNG). CNG is North America’s leading independent producer of high-performance, sustainable films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company’s quality and expertise are unsurpassed.Together, these two organizations share a common goal to provide critical jobs to the community.
Progress Industries opened in 1964, dedicated to providing employment opportunities in an industrial workshop environment. Progress Industries, now a part of Catalyst Life Services, has become an essential piece in the manufacturing process for many local businesses. Employing between 30 to 50 individuals at a time, Progress Industries functions primarily as a transitional place of employment for many.
While some employees of Progress Industries stay on for multiple years, the end goal is to train and transition them into a community-based manufacturing setting with the skills and confidence to succeed. The work performed by the employees of Progress Industries largely fits into the categories of packaging, kitting, assembly, quality control and inspection, and machine operation.
CNG began a partnership with Progress Industries over 10 years ago. Progress Industries’ employees handle a packaging process known within the industry as “conversion” which takes finished film produced on a roll and repackages it into smaller quantities to be boxed and shipped to the end customer. Servicing primarily the agricultural, food storage, construction, and trades industries, Progress Industries handles a diverse array of products for CNG.
Longtime client-employee, Sherrie Gadd, states, “I love working in Progress Industries and the CNG jobs are my favorite to work on. I really enjoy sleeving and sealing the bags because it has a good feel to it. I like how the film seals together and I am able to tear away smoothly. CNG’s products are the best.”
In addition to contracting work to Progress Industries, CNG has donated to the upkeep of the workshop, including machinery and equipment to allow employees to take on new packaging jobs, pro-bono assistance with inventory management, a repair of a tow motor.
“I am so grateful to CNG for the work they provide to Progress Industries. The work we receive from our local manufacturing partners is vital in providing meaningful employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities. Meaningful employment improves quality of life, teaches valuables skills, and promotes independence." States Laura Montgomery, CEO of Catalyst Life Services.
Troy Carns, Technical Sales and Service at Charter Next Generation states, “CNG’s partnership with Progress Industries is a great example of how we live our purpose to passionately pursue sustainable solutions that create a better world. Creating opportunities for diverse populations to gain the skills to be successful in manufacturing is core to who we are.”
Catalyst Life Services is extremely thankful for CNG’s partnership over the years, and meeting the needs of the community. If you would like more information about employment opportunities at Progress Industries, contact Bev Sherban at 419-774-2224. More information can be found on Progress Industries work programs as www.catalystlifeservices.org.