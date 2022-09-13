SHELBY – Local attorney Jonathon “J.C.” Elgin has opened his primary office location in downtown Shelby.
SHELBY – Local attorney Jonathon “J.C.” Elgin has opened his primary office location in downtown Shelby.
The Shelby resident and 2006 Shelby High School graduate purchased the historic Shelby Telephone Company building situated at 6 Water Street.
The building was constructed around 1900 to host the exchange equipment and office of the then newly formed Shelby Telephone Company. The company was funded by investors from Cleveland but by 1906, stock was locally purchased, owned and controlled.
At some point in the 1940’s and 1950’s, Swan Cleaners and Premar Sound & TV, Radio and TV repairers occupied the building. In the 1960’s Dr. W. R. Roasberry remodeled the building for his general practice.
The building was most recently occupied since the 1970’s by Poland, Depler, and Shepherd, Co., LPA. Poland, Depler, and Shepherd Co., LPA ceased operations in 2019 when local attorneys R. Lee Shepherd and Tom Depler retired. Their firm began in the 1920’s with Attorney Depler’s grandfather, C.J. Anderson. In 1940’s Tom’s father G. William Depler joined and in 1954 F. Herbert Poland joined.
Elgin previously served as civil counsel for various county and township offices with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office. In December 2020, he returned to private practice in Lima and Ontario, Ohio. Attorney Elgin will maintain is Ontario office in addition to the main office in Shelby.
Elgin concentrates his practice on estate planning and administration, probate law, real estate law, business and tax law, and bankruptcy. He handles guardianship cases and works with both Catholic Charities of Richland and Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services guardianship programs.
Elgin is past president of the Shelby Y Board of Directors and was instrumental in the formation of the YMCA of North Central Ohio. He served on the Shelby Civil Service Commission for six years, five as chairman. He currently sits on the Richland County Board of Elections.
Elgin said he wanted to return his practice to Shelby because he believes in the Shelby community.
“Shelby has something special. Our town and its residents maintain and develop a sense of community that is seems lost in our world,” Elgin said. “More and more people are looking for the ‘secret formula’ that small towns like Shelby have developed.
"There is a generation of young adults that are re-energizing our community and I want to be a part of that.”
For more information, contact J.C. Elgin at 567-275-1040 or JC@JCElgin.com.
