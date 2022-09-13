Shelby Telephone Company sign

The historic Shelby Telephone Company building is located at 6 Water Street.

SHELBY – Local attorney Jonathon “J.C.” Elgin has opened his primary office location in downtown Shelby.

The Shelby resident and 2006 Shelby High School graduate purchased the historic Shelby Telephone Company building situated at 6 Water Street.

J.C. Elgin

Front of Shelby Telephone Company Building

This view shows the front of the historic Shelby Telephone Company building at 6 Water St.

