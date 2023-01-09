Mike Miller

Mike Miller is the new president of Dutchman Hospitality Group.

WALNUT CREEK, Ohio -- Dutchman Hospitality Group, the parent company of Der Dutchman in Bellville, has announced Mike Miller as the successor to retiring president Mike Palmer.

For over sixteen years, Palmer has served Dutchman Hospitality Group (DHG) in the role of president. A multi-faceted company, DHG owns and operates restaurants, inns, retail shops, a theater, and a food and supply distribution company with locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida. The company employs from 850 – 1,400 employees, based on the time of year and tourism season at each location.

Mike Palmer

Mike Palmer is the Dutchman Hospitality Group's retiring president.

