WALNUT CREEK, Ohio -- Dutchman Hospitality Group, the parent company of Der Dutchman in Bellville, has announced Mike Miller as the successor to retiring president Mike Palmer.
For over sixteen years, Palmer has served Dutchman Hospitality Group (DHG) in the role of president. A multi-faceted company, DHG owns and operates restaurants, inns, retail shops, a theater, and a food and supply distribution company with locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida. The company employs from 850 – 1,400 employees, based on the time of year and tourism season at each location.
During his time as president, Mike Palmer has been instrumental in the growth and development of the company, including expansion in the Bellville, OH, Sarasota, FL, and Middlebury, IN, markets plus multiple major renovation and construction projects, including construction of the 500-seat Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek and the 100-room Carlisle Inn Sarasota.
Speaking about his years at DHG, Palmer says, “Serving as president for nearly 17 years has been an honor and privilege. Having worked for four family businesses over the years, serving the Miller families has been the most rewarding. DHG is blessed with caring employees aligned with a higher purpose, supportive colleagues and partners within our communities, and a loyal guest base.”
After an extensive search with the assistance of consultants from North Group based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, the DHG board of directors is pleased to announce they have chosen Mike Miller to succeed Mike Palmer as president of Dutchman Hospitality Group.
Current president Palmer says, “I congratulate Mike Miller as my successor and believe our company is in good hands with Mike at the helm. He is supported by a strong leadership team and governance transitioning to a dedicated next generation.”
Bart Miller, Dutchman Hospitality board chairman, commented on Mike Palmer’s many accomplishments and contributions to the growth of the company and spoke to the appointment of Miller as his successor. “The DHG board of directors believes Mike Miller is ready to lead the company into the next chapter by helping us to honor traditions while serving employees and guests in new and important ways. For eleven years, Mike Miller has been listening and learning in a variety of management roles throughout DHG. He is well-positioned to lead the DHG team.”
After coming to DHG in 2011 as the general manager of Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek and an integral part of the launch of Ohio Star Theater, Mike Miller has worked in all segments of the company, giving him a wide range of experience and expertise.
Miller attended Waynedale High School and Akron University, finalizing his business degree at DeVry University in Columbus, Ohio. After high school, his original goals were focused on the medical field, but while he was attending the university, a part time job in hospitality sparked his interest and changed the trajectory of his life.
As a college graduate, his passion for hospitality translated into a position as general manager at Courtyard by Marriott located at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio, receiving the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association Columbus General Manager of the Year Award in 2010.
When asked about his ideas for the future of Dutchman Hospitality, Miller says, “Dutchman Hospitality has a beautiful, 54-year history, and I am humbled by the opportunity to help write its next chapter. I believe in taking care of people. In hospitality, this begins with taking good care of our team members. When team members are happy, our guests are treated well and they leave happy and satisfied, which creates loyalty and strengthens our business, allowing us to reinvest in the company, our services, and our people!”
Miller will officially take office as president on January 30, 2023.
“Having been raised in the area, Alexis and I were excited about the opportunity to return eleven years ago as we started our family. I am honored to pursue my passion for the hospitality industry while raising our children in this beautiful community we call home,” Miller stated.
For more information about Dutchman Hospitality Group and to explore career opportunities within the company, visit their website at www.dhgroup.com.