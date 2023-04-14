MANSFIELD -- Downtown Mansfield is requesting the public congregate downtown for sunshine, good food, and good music during its Final Friday Concert Series.
The 2023 schedule will kick off on Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at The Brickyard with Ari, Conne, and S'Yvelt.
Each date will include multiple acts and shows will begin at 5:30 p.m. Concerts are free and open to the public; we will have additional hand washing and sanitizing stations, we ask you bring your own seating.
The 2023 entertainment list includes the following artists:
• Friday, May 26: Ari, Conne, and S'Yvelt
• Friday, June 30: Jeff Ritz, 45 Spider, and Zack Attack
• Friday, July 28: Kim & Dougie, Sweet Umbra, and Red Ball Jets
• Friday, August 25: Mike Risner, Michael Weber, and Terry Lee Ridley
• Friday, September 29: David Berry, Triad, and Crying Out Loud
The Final Friday Concert series is held at The Brickyard Stage and is possible with generous contributions from Mid-Ohio Cleaning & Restoration, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, Phoenix Brewing Company, Purdy Construction, Techniplas, and Spherion MidOhio.
Downtown Mansfield, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to stimulate economic development, improve the appearance and create a positive image of the downtown as a desirable place to work, live, shop and invest.