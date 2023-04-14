Final Friday crowd

The Final Friday concert series has become a staple of Mansfield's summer scene.

MANSFIELD -- Downtown Mansfield is requesting the public congregate downtown for sunshine, good food, and good music during its Final Friday Concert Series.

The 2023 schedule will kick off on Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at The Brickyard with Ari, Conne, and S'Yvelt.

