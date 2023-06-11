Don Nash: Behind 70 years of hard work

MANSFIELD — Behind closed gates stands a sanctuary; a church of sorts to traditional handmade clothing.
Before stepping inside the edifice of a building from 1881, one must remind themselves they’re walking into a time capsule.
With virtually everything untouched, but simply incredibly well-taken care of, Don Nash Limited is truly a treasure to Mansfield.
Don Nash Limited has been in its 3rd Street location for 62 years, while Nash himself has been a clothier for 70. The store traces its roots to a long-closed downtown business, Goldsmith’s, where Nash began his first job as a stock boy at 14.
The first inklings that he might start his own store came to Nash in 1947 after a trip to Chicago with his brother, Bill. While Nash was still working at Goldsmith's, he became good friends with Mr. Goldsmith’s son. He proposed to Mr. Goldsmith the idea of opening the shop, and with financial help from Bill, the doors opened. Nash was 23.
“Longevity is really special. There’s only a few shops left that have made it this long, nearly this long, or a little longer. But not with the same guy at the helm with the same interior and the same thought behind everything,” said Jake M. Danieri, clothing archivist and Nash’s biographer and protege.
Nash, impeccably dressed head-to-toe in tailored clothing, piqued Danieri's interest when they first met, which happened by accident and resulted in a three-hour conversation. Four years later, Danieri is dedicated to telling Nash's story and the stories of other similar shops.
Stepping into the store that Nash has devoted 62 years of his life to, one might feel a familiar maternal voice whispering, "Don't touch that!” Which is nearly impossible to obey.
Running your hand across the elegant suiting, hats, shoes, and carefully selected items that grace the shelves is what makes the quality so evident. This is not department store clothing. Not a speck of dust can be found, and the original wallpaper adorned with cigar box designs remains intact.
Jackets line the walls in closets that hang above the red carpets hugging hardwood floors, and Nash is able to identify each one by yarn, location, and even the type of animal it came from.
In 2017, Richland Source published an interview with Nash celebrating 57 years in the business.
“We have become very sophisticated in textile engineering, so we can have something like that,” he said, pointing to a lightweight wool jacket. “It is 100 percent wool, but they take the very fine wool off the belly of these animals and spin that.”
For the majority of the shop’s lifetime, but especially in the beginning, natural shoulder jackets were the number one choice. Shop’s like Nash’s were even called “traditional natural shoulder Ivy League shops.” The shoulder seams begin where your shoulder ends and your arm starts to slope down.
“It’s a jacket with natural shoulders, meaning there’s really no padding to make you look like a He-Man, as Don would put it,” Danieri said.
This trend started after World War II, when those in the design world began to reflect on their childhoods and the fashion of those decades.
The 1930s aesthetics were coming back: wider lapels, certain dusty colors like mauve and lavender, and of course, a jacket that would feel more as if it is draping over you.
Nash was dedicated to finding the finest clothing to present to the citizens of Richland County. He traveled to Europe in the mid-60s to explore the mills that made the cloth. He was sourcing fabric in Northern England, Scotland, France, and more.
“He was there for the Carnaby Street Era in London. In fact, his apartment, he decked it out with award winning wallpaper and French silk drapery that he bought in ‘68 or ‘67. He traveled the world for inspiration,” Danieri said.
Nash has spent 70 years working with clothes, his passion. This month, join the family and friends in celebrating his retirement and honoring his hard work.
On June 15th, half of the day will be 40% off and the other half 50% off. On June 16th, 60% off in the morning, 70% off in the afternoon. Finally, on June 17th, 75% and 80% off. Cash only.
“We are all actors on the stage of the world, right? And this is an environment where you can come in and you can be outfitted for your role,” Danieri said.