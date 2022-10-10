dove01

Dove Candle Bar owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson stand in front of their scent wall. Dove Candle Bar carries 105 scents and has space for more.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time.

With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.

