Abby Hocker poses next to her favorite mural wall by Mansfield artist Allison Pence in Spot's Rolling Bean Coffee Co. in Crestline. Hocker moved Spot's Rolling Bean inside a historic house in September 2022.

CRESTLINE -- Abby Hocker's parents have told her she was drinking coffee as a 4-year-old.

“They have a ton of stories of me loving coffee,” she said.

Spot's Rolling Bean Coffee Co.

