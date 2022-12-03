CRESTLINE -- Abby Hocker's parents have told her she was drinking coffee as a 4-year-old.
“They have a ton of stories of me loving coffee,” she said.
Hocker’s coffee consumption did not stunt her growth. In fact, she now owns and runs Spot’s Rolling Bean Coffee Co. as a 20-year-old.
Hocker said she chose to name the shop Spot’s Rolling Bean in honor of a railroad dog who visited Crestline’s Amtrak station in the early 20th century. Spot is reportedly buried in Crestline.
“Everyone in the village took care of Spot, so this is kind of in honor of him,” Hocker said.
Hocker will soon earn her associate’s degree in marketing from North Central State College and said she wants to study business in the future.
Hocker said her parents’ encouragement and the Crestline community’s support has helped Spot’s Rolling Bean grow from an Airstream trailer to a coffee house.
Hocker started the business in the trailer in June and moved into a historic house at 211 N. Thoman St. in September.
She spent a few months decorating the building and setting up furniture in the former Crestline Shunk Museum with the goal of preserving and growing Crestline’s history.
“Everything in here is actually thrifted or taken from an antique store and then, we just like to put a modern twist on things,” she said.
Hocker learned to make espresso drinks while working as a barista at Three Bean Coffee House in Galion. Once she understood the details of all the basic drinks, her dad encouraged her to open a coffee shop.
“We don't really have a lot in Crestline yet in terms of coffee and local restaurants, but there's plans to make Crestline really awesome,” she said.
Hocker’s older sister, Olivia Hocker, also helps run the coffee house. Including the two of them, there are 12 employees working at Spot’s Rolling Bean, all of whom are about the same age as Abby and Olivia Hocker.
Olivia Hocker, 22, is a senior education major at Ashland University. Though she’ll be looking for education jobs after she graduates in the spring, she’d like to continue working at Spot’s Rolling Bean during summers and school breaks.
“I’ve been working since I was 15 and this is the first job that I’ve truly looked forward to coming in every day,” she said. “Before this opened, you would never catch me up at 5 a.m.”
Olivia Hocker said the sisters were nervous about growing their business because they weren’t sure how profitable their sales would be.
“It has ended up working out well,” Olivia Hocker said. “Family support is really big in it. Not only family, but people in the community, their support has meant a lot.”
Olivia Hocker said her favorite drink during the holiday season is a peppermint mocha, but she also likes all of the macchiatos.
Abby Hocker said most of the workers went to Colonel Crawford High School together. She wanted to ensure everyone had good customer service and a team-player attitude.
“I'm very thankful for my staff. They're all great,” Abby Hocker said. “We all work for each other, which is nice.”
Abby Hocker said she likes peppermint mochas and all lattes. She noted chai lattes are a popular order for many customers.
Spot’s Rolling Bean has a few regular customers, most of them from Crestline but a few from Mansfield, Abby Hocker said.
The coffee house is located at 211 N. Thoman St. and open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Spot’s Rolling Bean serves house-made drinks, pastries from Marigold Bakery, and will start serving soups Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Abby Hocker said she plans to continue managing Spot’s Rolling Bean and getting more involved in Crestline events after she graduates. She said she wants to continue using the Airstream for fairs and outdoor events.
“I think I've learned a lot from this experience,” she said. “I'll learn stuff from here before my classes and vice versa.”
