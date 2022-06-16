Individuals hold an average of 12 employment positions within their working careers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The pressure of finding a job in today’s environment can be overwhelming, but OhioHealth Mansfield hospital and OhioHealth Shelby hospital have many options to help kickstart a new world of occupation opportunities.
“OhioHealth is the largest employer in Richland County and among the 10 largest employers in Ohio. For the 15th time, Great Places to Work and Fortune magazine honored OhioHealth as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the country,” HR Business Partner at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, Mandy Davis said.
The company offers employment options that do not require a degree, in areas such as environmental sciences, food and nutrition services, patient registration and shared services.
Currently, there are 45 local positions available to fill, according to Davis.
Other job opportunities that require a job-specific completed certificate at OhioHealth include: technical lab assistant, medical assistant, respiratory technician, certified pharmacy technician and surgical technologist.
“We consider these hot jobs, because they are in high demand. OhioHealth currently has 21 available [local positions],” Davis said.
Although taking a career to the next level may be costly, OhioHealth provides monetary help where they can. Their learning department offers both clinical and non-clinical classes that may be a requirement for a certificate or would like to be taken as an elective.
Partnerships with a plethora of schools are also in effect to allow for tuition discounts while an individual is working for the hospital. In addition, OhioHealth offers tuition reimbursement, scholarships and dollars for certifications to those looking to expand their horizons, according to Davis.
Davis, a member of the Richland County Workforce and Development Board, has had the ability to work closely with the Area 10 Workforce program. Through the program’s application and resume process, OhioHealth receives applicants who are looking to find a job position in the field.
Many individuals have found success at OhioHealth, such as a clinical associate who joined the team as a patient support assistant, an entry-level job that does not require a certificate. They then decided to go back to school while still being employed, to become a respiratory therapist. The process took six years to complete, but with determination and assistance from OhioHealth, the individual was able to prosper.
Davis believes fulfilling the open positions within the hospital not only helps those seeking a job, but also the local area and its occupants.
“First and foremost, OhioHealth is able to provide services to the local community. Most of our staff live in or near the communities we serve, which means they are taking care of neighbors, family, and friends. In addition, employed persons are also providing money to the community. Income taxes are benefiting the community, and employed persons are buying gas, groceries, homes, cars and more,” she said.
For more information on available employment opportunities, visit the OhioHealth career webpage.