MANSFIELD – Cornerstone OB/GYN, a Third Street Family Health Services location, is expanding its women’s health services with the addition of a new Nurse Practitioner.
Melissa Gushard, FNP-C, a former Labor and Delivery Nurse, has a strong tie to women’s health. The addition of Gushard will enable Cornerstone to provide affordable women’s health services to more community members in the Mansfield area.
Gushard has 10 years of experience and is a native of Lexington. OH. She received her graduate education at Chamberlain University; however, she attributes learning her commitment to care from her personal health experiences. A Breast cancer survivor, Gushard feels that preventive health is important to the quality of life.
“I have a passion for preventive care and believe that while some things happen unexpectedly, you can have a preventive care regimen to detect most health-care issues.”
Gushard will focus on general women health care, prenatal care, family planning, STD treatment, birth control counseling and menopausal care. She is also certified in Electronic Fetal Monitoring so her patients can benefit from accurate information about their baby’s health.
The OB practice provides state-of-the-art and comprehensive care for women of all age groups.
“I’m honored to join Third Street Family Health Services Woman’s Health team,” Gushard said. “It’s a privilege to join this excellent group of healthcare professionals in serving the needs of our local community.”
Melissa Gushard is accepting new patients on June 1, 2022. To schedule an appointment, please call 419-522-6800.
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We currently provide Medical, Dental, OB/GYN, Pediatric and Behavioral Health Services across our ten locations. We receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care (BPHC) through Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act. For more information, go to: www.thirdstreetfamily.org.
