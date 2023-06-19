Eric Miller

Local attorney Eric Miller has said a proposed 1/4-percent income tax increase would cost someone making $40,000 annually about $2 per week.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Eric Miller's work may begin in earnest after Tuesday night.

Mansfield City Council is scheduled to vote on a citizen-initiative proposal that would ask voters to approve a quarter-percent income tax increase to replace 53 miles of aging, four-inch water lines around the city.

