Globe light

The Richland County Courthouse at 50 Park Ave. East was finished in 1968 and had globe lights in the front. (Submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- Globe lights may be returning outside the front of the Richland County Courthouse.

County commissioners discussed the project Tuesday with maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, an effort that would improve outside lighting and also help restore the look of a building constructed six decades ago.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"