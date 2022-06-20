MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank is expected Tuesday to enter into a subgrant agreement that will allow county commissioners to officially contribute up to $500,000 toward demolition and cleanup of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield.
The State of Ohio has agreed to pay $4 million toward the estimated $5 million project to demolish the decaying "A" building that has largely sat idle at 200 E. Fifth St. since Westinghouse closed local operations in 1990.
The project also includes the cleanup of the 13-acre "concrete slab" that adjoins the building's property to the east.
County commissioners will use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the county's share of the work. Mansfield City Council voted in January to contribute up to $500,000 from the city's ARPA funds.
The Land Bank board, during the special meeting planned Tuesday, is also expected to advertise for bids for the project with work perhaps beginning later this summer.
Work is nearly complete to secure the title of the concrete slab portion of the property, officials said.
Gov. Mike DeWine came to the site April 26 to announce the state funds, that will come from the $500 million set aside in the state's biennial budget for demolition and brownfield remediation.
Each of the state's 88 counties, as part of the two-year state budget approved this year, are guaranteed $500,000 in demolition funds and $1 million in brownfield remediation dollars.
Richland County is putting its $1 million toward the Westinghouse project and DeWine's announcement was for another $3 million on top of that.
One of the documents the Land Bank is expected to approve Tuesday is a letter explaining why the Westinghouse site was selected.
The letter explains the property is in qualified census tract that has a population of 2,2249 with a median household income of $18,693.
It states:
"The Westinghouse Company, once a major manufacturer employer in Mansfield, ceased operations in 1991. Since that time, much of the Westinghouse property has fallen into significant disrepair, creating a number of worsening challenges for the surrounding neighborhood. This site is located entirely within a QCT that was disproportionately impacted by the negative health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
The letter states that living near such properties "correlates" with worse physical health and mental health outcomes.
"Abandoned industrial properties are associated with higher rates of crime, and such properties pose both an environmental hazard and a barrier to economic recovery. The vacant industrial Westinghouse A building is in such a state of significant disrepair that it unnecessarily creates a public health and safety hazard and suppresses property values for the property owners and 2,249 residents, already disproportionately impacted by poverty, living in this QCT," the letter states.
According to the letter, the project will not reduce affordable housing stock in this neighborhood as the Westinghouse A building is old industrial and otherwise uninhabitable.
The letter also says that multiple planning partners have identified the Westinghouse neighborhood for strategic revitalization through demolition, remediation and greening or other improvements.
"Downtown Mansfield, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that has been active for over two decades, and the organization has specifically identified the Westinghouse neighborhood as a targeted area of revitalization.
"The Mansfield Rising Downtown Investment Plan has also recognized the Westinghouse property as a site for future community improvements, which begins with demolition of the old industrial structures," the letter says.