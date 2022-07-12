MANSFIELD -- Amy Hamrick had a clear goal Tuesday during a mandatory "walk-through" for contractors interested in the $4 million Westinghouse demolition/remediation project.
"I want everyone to know exactly what they are getting into if they take this project on," the Richland County Land Bank manager said.
As Hamrick spoke, representatives from more than two dozen firms walked the floors of the five-story decaying former "A" building at 200 Fifth St. and the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab.
The men and women carried clipboards and cameras, prowling around the former industrial site that has sat idle for more than three decades, a sad reminder of the once-proud factory that formerly employed thousands of local workers.
They toured the site armed with bid specifications that spell out exactly what will be required of the company selected to demolish and remediate the building and "concrete jungle."
The tour comes 11 months after local officials announced a move for the Land Bank to acquire the properties and begin a process to clean up an eyesore that has dominated the near-east side since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
It's the beginning of a public/private effort that could result in the cleanup of the Westinghouse property, or the demolition of a community eyesore.
Hamrick said most of the contractors on Tuesday came from outside the area.
"I only recognized a couple," she said.
The companies choosing to seek the contract must work quickly. Bids must be received by July 29 at 9 a.m., according to Hamrick.
"We're going to open them then, read them out loud publicly and then we are going to review them," she said of the Land Bank board.
"There are a lot of different aspects of the bid specifications that we want to go through to ensure that we are getting a company that will do they job they say they are going to do," she said.
The project will also include a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina, which was also donated to the Land Bank.
Hamrick said the Land Bank wants to move forward quickly once a contractor is selected, perhaps as soon as Aug. 3. The state grant carries a deadline of next summer for completion, unless an extension is granted.
She said the Land Bank wants to see work done on all of the properties simultaneously.
"I would like to see multiple things going on all at once so that the project moves quickly," Hamrick said.
The State of Ohio is providing $3 million toward the project. Richland County commissioners and Mansfield City Council have both approved spending $500,00 each on the effort. Both local entities are using federal funds obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act.