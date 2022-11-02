MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago.
But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the north side of Fifth Street, has already surprised Richland County Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick.
Hamrick said officials with the Crestline company have not yet discussed change orders due to the discoveries, including sewer lines and huge underground concrete tanks with thick walls full of rebar.
"I think if we find too much more that may change," Hamrick said Wednesday afternoon during a Land Bank board meeting.
"They found a lot of unexpected stuff. They had prepared and put a contingency in for unexpected and unknown, but I think we're getting to the limit of what they thought," Hamrick said.
Tony Vero, a board member and Richland County commissioner, said, "This is the small property. Can you imagine what (might be) under the 14 acres of concrete (across the street)?"
Hamrick said the sixth floor of the "A" building is now free of asbestos. That work, being done by Erie Environmental of Sandusky, continues on the fifth floor, the stairways and the elevator shafts, she said.
She said there was no timeline for when the asbestos abatement may be complete and the demolition of the actual building may begin.
-- Voted to officially accept the deed for the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center at 455 Bowman St. on the city's north side. The Land Bank was notified Friday that the state had awarded $2 million toward the demolition of the building.
-- Approved various agreements related to the preservation of a historic "entry way" to the former "A" building. The agreement is among the city, the Land Bank, Richland County Historical Society, Mansfield's Historic Preservation Commission, Downtown Mansfield Inc. and the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office.
-- Agreed to delay demolition of the historic "Daisy Thomas House" at 89 Wood St., which local officials have said is the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents. Vero said there is still hope among local groups that the building, which seems stabilized, may still be able to be renovated.
"My thoughts are if the building can make it through the winter, let's just kind of hold on to it," Vero said.
The next Land Bank board meeting is scheduled Dec. 7.
