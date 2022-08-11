DSC_0787.JPG

MANSFIELD -- The $4 million demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties will be in local hands.

The Richland County Land Bank on Thursday approved the $3,995,000 bid of R&D Excavating of Crestline to demolish and clean up the former industrial sites that have sat idle for more than three decades.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"