MANSFIELD -- The Westinghouse demolition and remediation project has gained international attention.
The Richland County Land Bank on Friday morning opened 11 bids for the estimated $4 million project, including one from a Canadian company.
MANSFIELD -- The Westinghouse demolition and remediation project has gained international attention.
The Richland County Land Bank on Friday morning opened 11 bids for the estimated $4 million project, including one from a Canadian company.
The meeting to open the bids came 17 days after representatives from more than two dozen companies participated in a "mandatory walkthrough" of the site that Land Bank Manager Amy Hamrick said was intended ensure companies knew "exactly what they are getting into if they take this project on."
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, a Land Bank member, said just one bid was submitted by a company in Richland County -- R and D Excavating.
There were two bids from other Ohio contractors outside the county and eight from outside the state, including the Canadian company.
Vero said the lowest bid was for $2.8 million and the highest was for $7.1 million.
He said the Land Bank will begin the process of examining the bids to demolish and clean up the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
All of the properties have been previously donated to the Land Bank.
Vero said the State of Ohio, which awarded a $3 million grant to assist in the project, added hurdles to the bid selection process if the Land Bank wants to to select a contractor from outside of the state.
"We would have to justify to the the state Department of Development why would not be using an in-state contractor," Vero said, "and money may not be the only factor."
Hamrick said she hopes to call a special Land Bank meeting within 10 days to consider awarding the bid. The state grant carries a deadline of next summer for completion, unless an extension is granted.
She said earlier the Land Bank wants to see work done on all of the properties simultaneously.
"I would like to see multiple things going on all at once so that the project moves quickly," Hamrick said.
The State of Ohio is providing $3 million toward the project. Richland County commissioners and Mansfield City Council have both approved spending $500,00 each on the effort.
Both local entities are using federal funds obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act.
"So far we are on schedule," said Vero, who helped launch the Westinghouse effort a year ago. "We believe we can successfully award the bid based on the grant awarded and the local contribution."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.