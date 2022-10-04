Westinghouse

A large lift was visible Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the former Westinghouse "A" building as Erie Environmental of Sandusky works to remove asbestos from the former factory.

MANSFIELD -- The $4 million project to demolish and remediate former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side is officially underway.

R&D Excavating of Crestline is handling the project to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

