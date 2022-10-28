MANSFIELD -- When Todd Reed’s children went off to college, he decided it was time to launch a business reflective of his childhood dream — making monsters.
“I grew up blocks away from three movie theaters,” Reed said. “That’s how I spent my weekends. If I wasn’t there, I was at a comic book store. And if I wasn’t at either one of those, I was at home making stop-motion clay film movies and drawing comic books.”
Reed founded Steampowered SFX Productions in 2018 to create special effects makeup, masks and costumes. Steampowered SFX Productions is based in Columbus and spread out across three buildings, Reed said.
It will be moving its headquarters to Westing House in Mansfield to host its fabrication shop, film production studio and a haunted attraction all in the same building.
“We’ve already got the blueprints, we’re already sketching stuff out,” Reed said.
Steampowered SFX Productions is led by Reed and his business partner Todd Kensler, both of whom live in Columbus and met while working on a music video.
Reed said he had been looking for a large space to house his business for years, and Victoria Hoefler from the Mansfield Art Center connected him with Westing House property owner Joe Curry and on-site developer Bryan Gladden.
“What we’re looking to do with the building, (Steampowered SFX Productions) just fits really well,” Curry said. “You sit down and talk with Todd even for a few minutes, you realize he’s energetic and motivated and has passion for what he’s doing.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity to work alongside Todd and Tonya (Reed) and Todd (Kensler). I think it will be a great experience. Mansfield: wait until next year and I think you’ll be really really happy with what Todd’s going to bring here.”
Reed said he is talking with Curry about all the space his company will need and is excited to work with other projects, such as designing characters for the go-kart track Curry wants to put in Westing House.
Gladden said he is excited to welcome Steampowered SFX Productions to Westing House and hopes it generates interest of other possible tenants.
“I think it’s a good catalyst to help propel other tenants into the building,” Gladden said. “His energy is amazing and I think there’s more things that can tie in with this.”
Reed and Kensler’s makeup and production company is Steampowered SFX and their haunted attraction company is Haunted Holler Farms.
Kensler is leading the haunted attraction portion. He started his own business in decorating yards for Halloween and it grew to designing custom signs and monsters.
“There’s not many of us that do it in Ohio,” Kensler said. “That passion turned into a hobby and that hobby turned into a business. Down the road, (Reed) and I just bumped into each other and hit it off.”
Reed said the haunted attraction will be interactive — visitors will be able to crawl through tunnels and walk through a story-based experience.
“It would cheapen it to call it a haunted house,” Reed said. “It will be almost like a virtual experience without the goggles. We have a lot of sound design and video production we’ve been working on for a couple years.”
Though making monsters is his childhood dream, Reed said he likes creating characters of all kinds. To operate all year long, he and Kensler will be developing Easter and Christmas interactive experiences.
The entrance cost of the interactive experiences will help raise money to provide scholarships for those interested in an SFX Productions trade school. Reed said he thought of developing a trade school to show people there are production and design careers available that don’t need a college degree.
“The best people are the people that can actually go make use of the knowledge,” Reed said. “If you’re in high school and this is something you’re into, this is for you. Or, people who are our age looking for a career change.”
While Steampowered SFX Productions only employees Reed, Kensler and their wives currently, Reed said the company will be happy to offer training opportunities and jobs when the company grows.
Steampowered SFX Production plans to have state-of-the-art equipment including set design, prosthetics and greenscreen sound stages for their own professional clients and for teaching trade school. Reed and Kensler’s clients include Cedar Point HalloWeekends, Six Flags Los Angeles, Six Flags Minnesota and television production.
Reed and Kensler are in the production process of their own TV show “614 Scream Kings.”
Reed said he is hoping to open the haunted attraction by September 2023. Reed said he wants to co-host a Halloween festival in Mansfield with the Art Center and any other local organizations that are interested.
“Everybody’s just been so cool with an open-arms welcome,” Reed said. “I hope everybody is equally excited about us being here. We’re looking forward to being part of this community.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Steampowered SFX Productions or Haunted Holler Farms can follow the business on Facebook.