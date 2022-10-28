steampowered01.jpg

Todd Kensler (left) poses in front of a sign for Hunger Holler Farms, the haunted attraction business he co-owns with Todd Reed and his wife Tonya Reed (right).

MANSFIELD -- When Todd Reed’s children went off to college, he decided it was time to launch a business reflective of his childhood dream — making monsters.

“I grew up blocks away from three movie theaters,” Reed said. “That’s how I spent my weekends. If I wasn’t there, I was at a comic book store. And if I wasn’t at either one of those, I was at home making stop-motion clay film movies and drawing comic books.”

steampowered02.jpg

Todd and Tonya Reed cut the ribbon for Steampowered SFX Productions with community members and supporters Oct. 27 in front of Westing House.
steampowered03.jpg

Steampowered SFX Productions vehicles are parked in front of their new headquarters at Mansfield's Westing House.

