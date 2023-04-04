Visitors guide

The cover of the new Destination Mansfield Richland County visitors' guide. 

MANSFIELD -- Lee Tasseff watched Tuesday morning as Richland County commissioners flipped through pages of the new Destination Mansfield Richland County visitors' guide.

"Last year's guide was 52 pages. This year's is 60 pages. We don't have a shortage of things to put in our guide," said Tasseff, president of the organization.

Lee Tasseff

Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County, speaks to Richland County commissioners in 2022. (Richland Source file photo)
Visitors guide 2

The 2023 Destination Mansfield Richland County Visitors Guide includes colorful photos and details of many local attractions, including the Buckeye Imagination Museum. 

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"