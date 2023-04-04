MANSFIELD -- Lee Tasseff watched Tuesday morning as Richland County commissioners flipped through pages of the new Destination Mansfield Richland County visitors' guide.
"Last year's guide was 52 pages. This year's is 60 pages. We don't have a shortage of things to put in our guide," said Tasseff, president of the organization.
Even in today's digital world, Tasseff said, printed marketing and branding products have not gone out of style -- including 80,000 copies of the colorful guide.
"We're in a digital world, but there's nothing, in my opinion, that takes the place of having a magazine-style brochure that sits in your hand.
"Our print budget, and and nobody's print budget in the tourism world, ever went down. That was the biggest myth that got busted as a digital age progressed. You just added digital tools into what you did," Tasseff said.
"The cover photo was designed to look like the kids were flying right out of the page, right off the brochure rack, right off the cover," he said.
He said the guide again includes stories and photos of residents who came and/or returned to Mansfield.
"This year we have three of them We have Nikia Fletcher, who was from Mansfield, who left after college and then came back to build her family. She's an educator with Mansfield City Schools.
"We have got Louis Andres, who came here in 1992 to run Malabar Farm. He stayed there for 16 years, raised the kids here, stayed here, retired here. They lured him out of retirement to work at Pleasant Hill Lake. So he's still very active.
"The (third) is Carmone and Duncan McFarlane of the Phoenix Brewing Company. I think Duncan was here as a 2-year-old. Carmone's not from here, but we'll consider them transplants," Tasseff said.
"(Last year's guide) was the first marketing piece that incorporated the brand throughout," he said. "We just expanded it and the object is to elevate the imagery of the community.
"But these are actual people. We had over a hundred local models. Everybody in there is local. We didn't hire anybody to show up. That's the best part. We are reflecting the community in what we do. So (when someone) comes to visit, (they) may see some of those people," Tasseff said.
Production work on the annual guide, which is circulated in northeast Ohio and around the state, begins during the winter for a spring release.
"It's very intense for us. When it's wintertime, we're busy plotting for the next year," he said.
"This thing starts slowly in the summertime, picks up speed through the fall, and then in the winter it's all edit and re-edit. And then it gets dropped in our hands in the spring.
"So it's just in time for, well, the weather could change next week, but right now it looks like spring," Tasseff said. "So it's a good week to launch it."
Tasseff said the branding campaign, first identified in the 2019 Mansfield Rising plan, is paying dividends. Its inclusion in the 2022 visitors' guide helped that product win an award.
"Most people who see what we produce have liked it," he aid. "So that's probably the best feedback. Everybody that's seen what we do ... I don't think they remembered what we did before and I think that's probably the best compliment," Tasseff said.
"They see what's in front of them. They're like, 'Wow, this is really good. This is really nice,'" he said.
"It has been a soft launch. It's having new photos swapped in and out of it, but it does exist.
"If you want to use the brand, it'll have the brand guidelines on it. It'll tell the story of we got there, story of who we are. If you want to use photos, artwork of each community's logo is there. We're slowly rolling that out.
"We've we launched it quietly so we could all stare at it online for real. And then we started swapping out photos to make it better. So it's still a work in progress, (but) that's the first step in that direction," Tasseff said.
Commissioner Tony Vero asked Tasseff for an update on a branding video being planned.
"The small group will be meeting to discuss the script that we've already seen, to go through a rewrite and (make) some suggestions back to them. So it's in process," Tasseff said.
"Once the script is approved, after that everything flows from who does voiceover, if there's any images already here or if we need to shoot some new stuff," he said, adding he hoped for the video to be released this fall
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
