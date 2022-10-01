appleseed

Infinite Equity Capital plans to re-pave the parking lot and update building facades in the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. It will also bring in new tenants next year.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. 

Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.

